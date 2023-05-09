‘Disgraceful’ — Atiku’s aide under fire over video showing lawyer opening vehicle door for him

Daniel Bwala, spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has come under criticism after he posted a video showing a fellow lawyer opening the vehicle door for him.

Attending the first day of the presidential election tribunal in Abuja on Monday, Bwala turned up at the court premise in a Toyota Land Cruiser at about 9:15 am.

He studied law at the University of Maiduguri and did his masters at Coventry University, England.

At the hit of the brake, a fellow lawyer dressed in his white and black legal garb alighted from the front door to open the next door for Bwala.

Clean-cut and besuited, Bwala sauntered up the stairs with his red diary and dashed toward a courtroom.

Bwala posted the video on his Twitter page with a caption that reads: “We are here, the D day. Officially commenced today. We pray for peaceful and professional presidential election proceedings.”

The 22-second video clip generated traction on the bird app with many criticising him for allowing or making a fellow lawyer open the SUV door for him.

“This is disgraceful, turning another lawyer into an orderly offends the rules,” Abdul Mahmud, a lawyer, reacted to the video.

Many pointed out that Bwala who practices as a barrister in the United Kingdom is supposed to be familiar with and uphold the global standards of the profession.

While some chided him for breaching ethical codes, others threw slurs at his failure to know what is wrong or right.