Disregard rumours of Ajimobi’s death, says aide

Abiola Ajimobi, former governor of Oyo state and deputy national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not dead, his media aide has said.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Bolaji Tunji, who also served as Ajimobi’s special adviser on communication and strategy during his second term in office, asked for prayers for his boss.

“Kindly disregard all the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful,” he posted on Facebook.

Salihu Yakasa, spokesman of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also denied the rumours.

He tweeted: “Our in-law @AAAjimobi is not dead please. Kindly disregard the rumours of his death. He was ill but recovering well now. May Allah continue to keep him safe and sound, and prolong his life. Amin.”

Ganduje’s daughter is married to Ajimobi’s son.

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, Ajimobi’s daughter-in-law, dismissed the rumours as well.

She tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…”

Ajimobi’s reported death has been trending on Twitter. It was also reported by a number of websites.

However, NewMailNG understands that he remains in a critical condition, having been on life support at a Lagos hospital for over a week.

He is believed to be down with COVID-19 and has been in a critical condition because of underlying medical conditions.

Ajimobi was named acting national chairman of APC on Tuesday following a court order that upheld the suspension of the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, from the ruling party.