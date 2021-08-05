Divine Heart of Christ celebrates 50 golden jubilee anniversary

The Divine Heart of Christ Church (D.H.C.C.) world-wide will hold the celebration of its 50 Golden Jubilee Anniversary from 2nd to 29th of August this year.

The highlight of the celebration is the ordination of a new Primate, Baba Aladura and Spiritual Head, His Deputy, Captain Mother of the church and over 50 members.

Other lined up events are 7-Day’s revival service, vigil, public lecture on COVID-19: The Role of Clerics and Christian leaders, symposium, debate with the topic: Jesus Christ, a Man or God? and quiz competition.

The theme of the Anniversary celebration is causing the trumpet of the Jubilee to sound (Leviticus 25:9).

Expected dignitaries at the event are Prophet (Dr.) Israel Oladele Ogundipe, Presiding Shepherd

Celestial Church of Christ Genesis Global as the distinguished Minister & Chairman for the 50th Golden Jubilee Founder’s Day Anniversary/Thanksgiving Service of the Church, the Otunba Arikawe of Sagamu, Chief Dr. Adedeji Ogunsanwo.

The special guest of honour is His GRACE ELDER DR. J.A. ADEAGA (J.P.) REGIONAL CHAIRMAN, ORGANISATION OF AFRICAN INSTITUTE CHURCHES (OAIC) who doubles as the CHAIRMAN, OGUN STATE CHAPTER.

The Church was named Divine Heart of Christ Church on October 18, 1970 through the guardian spirit of the founder, Baba Aladura Dr. Hezekaiah Olujimi Akingbehin of blessed memory.

His successor to be ordained as Primate, Baba Aladura and Spiritual Head of the Church is Snr. Superintendent Apostle Prophet Akinola Samuel Kehinde (JP) whose current position is Ag. Primate and Spiritual Head.

Others to be ordained in that capacities is Most Senior Apostle Dada David Adeyemi (JP) as Deputy Primate and Deputy Baba Aladura/Spiritual Head while Senior Apostolic Mother Dupe Akingbehin, wife of the late Primate and founder is being elevated to the rank of Captain Mother.

The Divine Heart of Christ Church is an Aladura, cherubim and seraphim church incorporated in 1971.