Doctor arraigned for alleged involuntary manslaughter of patient

Sally Moske
Oyeyinka Oyetunde, a medical doctor, on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for the alleged death of a patient, caused through negligence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyetunde is facing a count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Lagos State Government, which is prosecuting the case, alleged that the doctor failed to administer care to a patient, named Uchenna.

The defendant allegedly committed the offence on June 16, 2020, on Ajibade Oke St. in Isolo, Lagos State.

Defence counsel, Mr Abayomi Omotunbora, applied for the bail of the doctor, urging the court to allow him to continue on administrative bail granted him by an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos State.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 229 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe granted the defence counsel’s request.

Abike-Fadipe held that the defendant should continue on the bail but ordered him to provide evidence of granting the bail within seven days.

The judge adjourned the case until Dec.19 for trial.

