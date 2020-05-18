Dokpesi asks AIT to stop airing his son’s comment on COVID-19 response

Raymond Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications Plc, has asked the African Independent Television (AIT) to stop airing comments by him and his son on their experience with COVID-19 at an isolation centre in Abuja — for now.

Dokpesi and his son were admitted to Gwagwalada isolation centre after they tested positive for COVID-19.

When he was discharged, Raymond Dokpesi jnr expressed disappointment that he was not given documentary evidence of his COVID-19 status.

But in a memo dated May 17 and addressed to the chairman (his son), general managing director (GMD), managing director (MD) AIT and other top members of the management team, the founder said he agrees with some senior citizens who suggested that he should have written to the presidential task force on COVID-19 rather than create “doubt in the minds of the public”.

Dokpesi said they must not be seen as using the platform to promote a personal agenda.

“I write to kindly request you to discontinue referencing the comments and views expressed by both the founder – high chief Engr. A.A Dokpesi, OFR and the chairman – chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr in all your news bulletins and in fact bring them down from all your official websites for now,” he said.

“Very senior citizens and elders have argued and [i] agree with them that I should have addressed a private letter to the PTF and the presidency rather than cast aspersions on their methods thereby creating doubt in the minds of the public. I also agreed to an immediate truce.

“We must never be construed to be using ownership of the platform to promoting our personal agenda or settling some scores with perceived opponents.”

He told the staff to leave the fight for another day but keep all the original recordings.

“I thank you all for your support and loyalty, but like gallant soldiers, let us leave this fight for another day. Kindly keep all the original footages,” Dokpesi said.