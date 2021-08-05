Dominic Oneya, ex-military governor of Kano, is dead

Dominic Oneya, a former military governor of Kano state, is dead.

Abubakar Aminu Ibrahim, the media aide of Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, announced his death on Thursday.

Oneya, aged 73, was military governor of Kano from August 1996 to August 1998 during the regime of Sani Abacha.

From August 1998 to May 1999, he also served as military administrator of Benue state.

Born on May 26, 1948, in Lagos, Oneya hails from Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA of Delta state.

He attended Baptist Academy, Yaba, Lagos from 1962 to 1967, and later enlisted in the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in May 1969.

He was commissioned in the infantry corps in September 1971.

Oneya attended the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), from 1977 to 1980 where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in physical education.

He also attended the Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna from 1983 to 1984, and the Canadian Land Force Command and Staff College from 1987 to 1988.

Oneya, who rose through the ranks, was an instructor at 4 Division Training School from 1972 to 1973, and an instructor at the Nigerian Army Military Training College, Jaji from 1975–1977.

As a staff officer from 1977, he served at then-army headquarters Lagos and in operations with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon from 1980 to 1981.

He was commandant of the Nigerian Army Physical Training School, Zaria from 1985 to 1987; directing staff, Command and Staff College, Jaji from 1987 to 1989; and directing staff, Ghana Armed Forces College Teshe, from 1989–1991.

Oneya, who retired as a brigadier general, was on January 17, 2000, appointed chairman of the Nigeria Football Association (NFF).

The retired general died in his home in Effurun GRA, Uvwie LGA of Delta state on Thursday.