Drama as Kano COVID-19 patients hold doctors, nurse hostage

There was drama in Kano state on Thursday as some COVID-19 patients had held health workers hostage at the Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre in the state.

Aminu Mohammed, former chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kano branch, disclosed this when he featured on a radio programme on Friday.

He said the aggrieved patients held the health workers – two medical doctors and one nurse – hostage while they were going round the wards for routine checks.

He said the patients locked them up in a room for hours.

Mohammed said health workers who are battling with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) still have challenges managing hostile patients.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with doctors and nurses and not discourage them in the line of duty.

When contacted, Tijjani Husaini, head of Kano COVID-19 technical response team, said he was not aware of the incident.

Kano has 482 COVID-19 cases, the second highest in the country.