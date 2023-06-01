Draw up fresh blueprint for security architecture, Tinubu directs intelligence chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has warned the service chiefs against “working at cross purposes and colliding with each other”.

The president said all security agencies must be on the same page and operate with synergy.

He read the riot act during his first meeting with the nation’s security chiefs on Thursday.

Tinubu said national security has to be coordinated, adding that he will not accept anything contrary.

Babagana Mongonu, the national security adviser (NSA), addressed state house correspondents at the end of the two-hour meeting.

“All agencies must work to achieve one single purpose. Working at cross purposes and colliding with each other is not something that he will condone,” the NSA said.

“He has made it very, very clear that all the security agencies must comply with the demands of coordination, with the demands of frequent consultations and also timely reports which must be acted on.”

The president was also said to have mandated the security agencies to come up with a blueprint for tackling insecurity in the country.

Tinubu said he doesn’t have the luxury of time, adding that necessary changes should be effected as soon as possible.

The president said the welfare of the troops must be prioritised henceforth.

“They must be well fed, well kitted, motivated and given all that they require,” he said.