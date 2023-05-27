Dreaded ex-militant leader mobilises against anti-inauguration forces

Adreaded former militant commander in the Niger Delta popularly called General Amagbein Boro is mobilising thousands of youths to occupy Abuja against forces threatening to disrupt the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday.

Amagbein, who is the Founder of the famous youth group, the Niger Delta Amagbein Movement (NDAM), kicked against some treasonable statements emanating from persons he described as the enemies of the country saying they were capable of causing chaos in the polity.

He bemoaned the effrontery of a few aggrieved and self-centered coupists sponsoring a grand design to thwart the presidential inauguration, which he said had been exposed by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Amagbein said his group comprising thousands of youths would occupy Abuja in support of Tinubu to stop unscrupulous elements’ plot to undermine the security architecture of the country.

He said any attempt by anybody no matter how highly placed to disrupt the inauguration would be crushed with a greater resistance from the creeks of the Niger Delta.

He said: “It is unfortunate that few aggrieved enemies of the state would muster effrontery to challenge our collective resolve. They will be greeted with our greater will.

“I am calling on all patriots of the Niger Delta to occupy the streets of Abuja chanting songs of victory, stand gallantly strong and defend the mandate of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against any perceived enemy of democracy.

“I encourage youths that as they occupy Abuja, they must not deter in their course to support security agencies in protecting Tinubu’s mandate and supporting the military to defend the sovereignty of the country under the watch of the present administration.

“The emergence of Asiwaju as President-elect is the collective resolve of the Niger Delta to further the course for restructuring and resource control.

“I am, therefore, optimistic that the Tinubu’s administration would look into the issues of the modular refinery and creation of opportunities for the region, a long awaited dream, that I have been fighting for”.

Amagbein said he had issued his last warnings to treasonable elements saying any action by the enemies of the state against the country before or after the inauguration “will be greeted with drums of native songs and sounds of metals as no price is too much to pay for the sovereignty of this country”.