DSS invites Bawa, suspended EFCC chair ‘for some investigative activities’

The Department of State Security (DSS) has invited Abdulrasheed Bawa, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Wednesday night, Peter Afunanya, spokesperson of the DSS, said Bawa arrived at the headquarters of the service a few hours ago.

“The invitation relates to some investigative activities concerning him,” Afunanya said.

President Tinubu had earlier approved the suspension of Bawa as the chairman of EFCC and ordered a probe into his activities while in office.

The suspension was announced in a statement by Willie Bassey, director of information, office of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

He said the suspension followed “weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him”, adding that Bawa should hand over to Abdulkarim Chukkol, director, operations in the commission.

Bawa is the second head of government agency that President Tinubu has suspended since his assumption of office.

On June 9, he suspended Godwin Emefiele as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ordered an investigation into his activities.

Emefiele has since been in the custody of the DSS “for some investigative reasons”.