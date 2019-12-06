DSS rearrests Sowore barely 24 hours after his release

About 15 operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS have rearrest Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, after the Friday’s proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Thursday, the court ordered the DSS to release Sowore within 24 hours. He was later released in the evening of the same day.

Earlier at the Friday’s proceedings, the judge and the defence counsel had commended the DSS for complying with the court’s order.

By an agreement between the Femi Falana-led defence team and the Liman Hassan-led prosecution team, the matter was adjourned till February 11 for the commencement of trial.

But shortly after the court clerk called the next case and people started leaving the courtrooms, DSS operatives numbering about 15 started making some moves towards Sowore and Bakare.

Staff of the court took to their heels, and the judge was reportedly chased out of the court.

The secret police had kept Sowore in custody against court orders for his release before this recent arrest.

The current arrest is against a subsisting order.

Sowore is facing charges of treasonable felony and cyber-stalking brought against him the government.