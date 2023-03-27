Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Eagles soar above Wild Dogs in Guinea Bissau

By
Friday Ajagunna
Super Eagles celebrate beating of Wild Dogs in Guinea Bissau
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have won the return leg of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau at the latter’s home on Monday.

Nigeria scored 30 minutes into the game with a penalty by Moses Simon, to go top of the table in Group A with nine points.

The Eagles, last Friday, had lost the first leg of the match at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and failed to secure a win, which saw them slide to second place with the Wild Dogs claiming the top spot.

However, Guinea Bissau, after their loss now sit in second place with seven points, while Cameroon are third with five points and Sao Tome sit in fourth place.

