Edo 2020: Wike pulls out of PDP reconciliation

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has pulled out of the reconciliation of the Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He accused some members of the National Working Committee of the PDP of being sycophants and tax collectors who will never tell the truth.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, Wike made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The governor said instead of carrying everybody along in Edo State, the National Working Committee members were resorting to using the media to blackmail him.

Wike said, “I told them that in Edo State, we must handle the issue carefully and carry everybody along. They must respect human beings and not behave like tax collectors.

“They said because an order was obtained from a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, then I am responsible.

I have had sleepless nights to resolve the issue in Edo State. The Governors of Edo, Adamawa, and Delta states, know what I have done to resolve the issues in Edo.

“As a result of this senseless accusation, I have pulled out of Edo State settlement. My integrity matters.”