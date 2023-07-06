Edo 2024: Allow Edo central produce governor, aspirant appeals to Edo people

A Governorship Aspirant Under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gideon Obhakhan, on Thursday appealed to Edo people to allow Edo Central Senatorial district to produce the next governor in 2024 for justice, fairness and equity.

Speaking with newsmen when he visited the office of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo Council, Obhakhan said the visit was to intimate the council of his plan to contest the forthcoming 2024 governorship election in the state.

Obhakhan stated that at the end of governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in 2024, Edo South and North senatorial districts would have ruled Edo state for 25 years leaving out Edo Central.

“By 2024, it would be 25 years of governance in this state without Edo Central. Governors, deputies, secretaries to the state government, chief of staff, have always come from either Edo South or North.

“So, for fairness and equity, we are lobbying and reaching out to other districts to support Esan to produce the next governor after Gov. Obaseki,” he said.

Gideon noted if given the opportunity, he would focus on youths and women empowerment, agriculture, and road infrastructure, among others.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for removing petrol subsidy.