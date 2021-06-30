EFCC arraigns businessman over fake NDDC contract

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday June 29, 2021 arraigned one Julius Ejiogu before Justice F.A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State on a three court charge bordering on forgery.

One of the counts reads: “that you Julius Ejiogu and one Engr E. Eshett (at large) on or about the 2nd of August 2013 at Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: make a document titled “award of contract for the construction of Obudu- Oleri Road” in Udu LGA, Delta State, on a letter head paper of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) purported to have been issued or emanated from NDDC for the award of contract, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap M17 of the Revised Edition ( Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ) 2007 and punishable under Section 3 (1) (C) of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the Commission .

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, Kasimu. Y. Bello prayed the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in Nigerian Correctional Service’s custody. However, counsel to the defendant, G.O.Edaghese prayed the court to grant the defendant bail. He told the court that the defendant has been on EFCC administrative bail and has never defaulted in appearing before the EFCC whenever he was requested to do so.

Justice Olubanjo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum. The surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and shall be gainfully employed or owner of a business enterprise within the jurisdiction. The surety shall also swear to an affidavit and present a three year’s tax clearance certificate to the court.

Justice Olubanjo thereafter adjourned the matter till July 27, 2021 for trial.