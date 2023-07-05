EFCC arraigns man for N12million inheritance scam in Maiduguri

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned one Isyaku Ibrahim on one count amended charge of criminal misappropriation to the tune of N12,000,000.

Ibrahim was arraigned before Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High Court.

The charge reads: “That you, Ishiyaku Ibrahim (aka Alhaji Ishiyaku Ibrahim) sometime between 2014 and 2019 at Jajere Baga Road, Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being entrusted with dominion over certain properties belonging to Muhammad Ishiyaku (now deceased) to wit: (1) three houses, (2) two fenced lands one of which have seven shops, (3) two bread factories, (4) One open land.

“(5) two tanker trucks and (6) one big installed generator valued in the sum of N12,000,000.00 (Twelve Million Naira), criminally misappropriated the said amount for your personal use, to the detriment of the family members of the deceased and therefore committed an offence contrary to and punishable under sections 308 and 309 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State (Cap. 102 Vol. 3 of 1994) respectively.”

After the charge was read to Ibrahim he pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for the prosecution, S.O Saka asked the court to remand the defendant in prison custody and fix a date for trial.

Justice Fadawu, thereafter, remanded the defendant and adjourned till July 12, 2023, for the commencement of trial.