EFCC arraigns one for alleged N1.9m fraud

The Makurdi Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba, before Justice M. A. Ikpambese, of the Benue State High Court, in Makurdi, on one-count charge bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N1, 906, 000, (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only).

According to the complainant, the money was given to the defendant for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car, 2005 model, but he diverted the fund for his personal use.

The charge read: “that you, Damian Oragbai Terhemba between 2017 and 2018 in Makurdi within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being entrusted with the sum of N1, 906, 000 (One Million, Nine Hundred and Six Thousand Naira only), by one Iortule Aondowase, for the purchase of a Toyota Corolla car 2005 model, but dishonestly misappropriated the said sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 312 of the Penal code (CAP) 124 Laws of Benue State, and punishable under section 313 of the same law”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

Prosecuting counsel, G. G. Chia-Yakua, asked the court for a trial date adding that the defendant be remanded in prison custody but defence counsel, I. M. Mari, urged the court to grant his client bail on most liberal terms.

Justice Ikpambese granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N500, 000.00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira), with one surety in like sum.

The surety must reside in Makurdi, and must show evidence of tax payment, adding that he must be a civil servant not below GL 10 and above, with a letter of appointment and identification card.

The judge also ordered the surety and defendant to submit two recent passport photographs with the court and adjourned the case till July 15, 2020 for commencement of trial.