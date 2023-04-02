EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Makurdi

Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC, on April 1, 2023 arrested seventeen suspected Internet fraudsters in Makurdi, Benue State.

The suspects are Emmanuel Ikechukwu, Agbo Lawrence, Emmanuel Victor, Joseph Adoyr Ameh, Olamide Timothy, Augestine Adalache, Izuka Justin, Boniface Dudoo, Udechukwu Benedict and Emmanuel Igbo.

Others are Favour Nwokdi, Christian Nwgia, George Maaki, Yina Terseem, Wilson Egwoba, Isaac Ukange and Precious Tseaa.

They were arrested following actionable intelligence.

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, ATM cards, Laptops, Lexus RX330 and Toyota Camry cars.

The suspects have made useful statements and will be charge to court soon.