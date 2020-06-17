EFCC arrests 20-year-old social media influencer for ‘fraud’

The Lagos zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five persons over allegations of internet fraud.

The commission in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the five suspects were arrested in different parts of Lagos during a raid by EFCC.

One Adedamola Adewale, a self-acclaimed social media influencer and the man behind the Instagram handle, @adeherself, is said to be one of the suspects.

The handle currently has over 170,000 followers and the owner of the account is described as a model, presenter and a skit maker.

Adewale was said to have been arrested alongside one Lamina Hamzat Ajibola at a building in Lekki area, while two other brothers, who are also occupants of the building, are at large.

Three other suspected fraudsters, Israel Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Olayode and Valentine Nwokorie were arrested at Ibeju-Lekki area by EFCC.

“The arrest of Adewale and Ajibola was sequel to intelligence linking them to online fraudulent activities with two brothers, Lasisi Wasiu Adeleke and Lasisi Riliwan Adeniyi, who are at large. They were arrested at a four-bedroom duplex belonging to the two run-away fraudsters,” the read.

“Intelligence also linked them with alleged flamboyant lifestyles. During interrogation, Adewale, a self-acclaimed model, who goes by the username @adeherself on Instagram, confessed to being a “picker” in cyber crimes. He usually poses as a lady to hoodwink foreign “preys”.

“Items recovered from the suspects include two Toyota Camry 2009 model cars, and a sum of N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira only), which was found in Adewale’s account.”

Onyebuchi, Olayode and Nwokorie were alleged to be involved in a romance scam.

“Investigation revealed that Nwokorie was posing as a female American citizen and sending photos as a porn star to defraud his victim, while Onyebuchi was engaging in a love scam as well as forging foreign cheques,” the statement read.

“Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.”

EFCC added that the suspects will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.