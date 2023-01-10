EFCC Extends Bids for Some Forfeited Assets

The sale of forfeited real estate assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, through sealed bids commenced on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the premises of the National Open University, Jabi Abuja.

However, none of the properties in the three Lots (Lots 1, 2, and 3) slated for sale by competitive bidding, were taken as the bids were unsuccessful.

The bidders either failed to match the reserve price or were disqualified for violation of the guidelines.

In view of this development, and in line with the Commission’s commitment to transparent disposal of the assets, EFCC is constrained to re-open fresh bids for the assets in the three lots as earlier advertised. Prospective bidders for the assets in Lots 2 and 3 have until 5 pm on Wednesday, January 11, 2022, to submit their bids while the bids will be opened on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Bids for the assets in Lot 1 will open from today, January 9, till 12 pm on Friday, January 13, 2023, and the bids will be opened on the same date.

It is important to emphasize that the assets in Lot 1 will be offered for sale as a single unit. Bidders are reminded that failure to include the requisite 10% bank draft for the bid amount will invalidate their offer.