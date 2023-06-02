EFCC grills ex-minister Pauline Tallen over ‘diversion of N2bn’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has grilled Pauline Tallen, former minister of women affairs, over alleged corrupt enrichment.

Tallen arrived at the Abuja zonal command of the EFCC on Friday for questioning over the alleged misappropriation of N2 billion.

Although details of the allegations against the ex-minister were still unclear, a source familiar with the case said it bordered on corruption to the tune of N2 billion

Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

The initiative was led by Maryam Abacha, former Nigerian first lady and is centred on promoting peace and harmony in Africa.

Our correspondent could not immediately reach Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson of the commission, for confirmation.

Shortly before May 29, the EFCC had said it intended to go after the-outgoing governors and other public officials

On Thursday, the anti-graft agency invited Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, over allegations of N4 billion misappropriation.

The probe is said to be connected to the handling of funds during his tenure as governor of Ekiti state.

Fayemi said he was been grilled on “a frivolous petition from a faceless group, the so-called Ekiti Patriotic Coalition”, adding that he “stands ready to cooperate fully”.