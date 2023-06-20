EFCC releases ex-Benue Gov. Ortom after 10 hour grill

After spending over 10 hours at the Makurdi office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, former Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has been released by the anti graft agency.

The Governor had Tuesday morning at about 10am reported at the Zonal Office of the Commission following an invitation from the office.

It was gathered that the former Governor was invited by the commission to answer to allegations relating to his eight years stewardship as governor of the state.

After spending the entire day at the Commission, the ex Governor was seen being driven out of the EFCC office in a Sports Utility Vehicle, SUV, at about 7:55pm, accompanied by some friends and associates who had waited patiently at a nearby hotel for his release.

Though the former governor could not be reached for comments but a statement released shortly before his release Tuesday evening, by his media aide, Mr. Terver Akase indicated that he was not arrested by the anti graft agency.

Akase in the statement explained that “contrary to insinuations in some sections of the media, the immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom today visited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to honour the invitation of the commission.

“Chief Ortom was neither arrested nor detained at the EFCC Zonal Headquarters in Makurdi.

“The former Governor has repeatedly said that he is available to respond to inquiries by anti-graft agencies as he has nothing to hide regarding his stewardship of Benue State.”

Meanwhile no EFCC official volunteered information on the ex Governor’s visit to the office.