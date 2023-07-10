EFCC to sustain partnership with UNODC – Chukkol

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulkarim Chukkol has reiterated the Commission’s readiness to sustain its partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC.

The chairman made the disclosure on Monday, at a meeting with the Country Representative of the UNODC, Oliver Stolpe at the Commission’s corporate headquarters Jabi, Abuja.

Chukkol who appreciated the UNODC for its long-standing collaboration and enduring partnership in the anti-corruption space, however assured of the Commission’s unwavering Commitment to working with critical stakeholders in the actualization of its mandate.

According to him, EFCC has already started preparation in earnest towards participation in the 10th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) coming up in December 2023.

On his part, Stolpe said he was in the Commission to felicitate with the new leadership of the Agency. He reminded the EFCC boss that it was important that Nigeria demonstrate leadership at the upcoming CoSP by presenting an overview of the implementation of the UNCAC.

He further reminded the EFCC chairman of the Commission’s commitment to supporting the dissemination of the 3rd National Corruption Survey report.

The UNODC has over the years supported the efforts of the EFCC in driving Nigeria’s fight against corruption through institutional and capacity building initiatives for personnel of the Commission.

These include organizing capacity-building courses in Evidence Collection and Handling for operatives and implementation of the European Development Fund and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement funded programmes on processes improvement, among others.