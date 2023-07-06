Egbetokun disbands police team who ran over handcuffed man in Edo

Olukayode Egbetokun, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), has disbanded the police team that ran over a man in Edo state.

Last Thursday, some police officers used a Sienna vehicle to run over a handcuffed man lying on the ground and writhing in pains, in Ekpoma, a town in Edo.

The victim was handcuffed by a team of officers attached to the Ekpoma police division over his refusal to allow them go through his mobile phones.

The incident sparked outrage on social media.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, had disclosed that the police officers involved in the incident were summoned to the force headquarters in Abuja.

Giving an update on the development, Adejobi, in a statement on Thursday, said the officers are currently facing disciplinary charges, adding that the force will not tolerate misconduct from officers.

“The acting inspector-general of police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith,” the statement reads.

“This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

“This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The inspector-general of police reiterates his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics, while urging members of the public to always cooperate with police officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.”