Egbetokun summons officers who ran over handcuffed man in Edo

Olukayode Egbetokun, acting inspector-general of police (IGP), has summoned some officers alleged to be involved in running over a man with a vehicle in Edo state.

Outrage has trailed a viral video showing some police officers running over a handcuffed man with a Sienna vehicle.

The incident occurred on Thursday in Ekpoma, Edo state.

The victim was handcuffed by a team of officers attached to the Ekpoma police division over his refusal to allow them to go through his mobile phones.

In a statement on Friday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police spokesperson, said IGP condemned the act, adding that the erring police officers have been asked to report to the force headquarters on Monday.

“The Ag. inspector-general of police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has condemned the disturbing incident where a police team ran a vehicle over a citizen on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Ekpoma, Edo state,” the statement reads.

“The IGP has, therefore, directed the erring policemen, who have been in detention in Edo state, to report to the force headquarters in Abuja on Monday for further action.

“Members of the public, particularly the people of Ekpoma, are implored to remain calm as the present leadership of the NPF will not condone such an act of unprofessionalism and illegality.”