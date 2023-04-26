Eid-el-Fitri: Abiodun congratulates Muslims, urges them to sustain values, tenets of Ramadan

As Muslim Ummah all over the world celebrate the end of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated Muslims in the state for witnessing another Eid-el-Fitri.

Abiodun, who conveyed this felicitations in a statement by Kunle Somorin, his spokesperson, equally charged Muslims on sustaining the values, morals and tenets they observed and imbibed in Ramadan

He noted that though fasting is over, Muslims should strive to continue with the total devotion to the Almighty Allah, good deeds and constant remembrance as well as reverence for God.

The governor pointed out that as Ramadan symbolizes holiness, dedication to the worship of Allah and carrying out charity activities, Muslims in the state should stick to these pious activities, even as the holy month comes to an end.

He urged the adherents of Islam to use the period of Eid-el-Fitri to supplicate to God and pray for peace, unity, progress and development of Nigeria in general and Ogun State in particular.

The governor, who urged Muslims to celebrate the festival in a moderate manner, as Allah frowns at flamboyancy, urged them to extend love and give to the less privileged, in the spirit of Ramadan.

Abiodun, however, reiterates that his administration will continue to encourage inter-religious harmony in the state, espouse good governance and ensure that people remain an integral focus of its policies and programmes.

The governor also assured that his administration would continue to work to provide secure ambience for the people and investors in order to enhance socio-economic development of Ogun as well as the economic well-being of residents in the state.