Eid-el-Kabir: Look out for new moon, Sultan tells Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III has asked Muslims to look out for the new crescent of Dhul-Hijjah on Sunday, June 18th, the equivalent of the Islamic calendar 29th of Dhul-Hijjah 1444AH.

The Sultan made this known on Saturday in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council Sokoto State, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The statement stated that when the moon is sighted, the information should be reported to the nearest village or district head for onward communication to the Sultan of Sokoto.

The statement partly read: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that, Sunday 18th June, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Dhul-Qadah shall be the day to look for the new moon of Dhul-Hijjah 1444 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest District or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan.”

Dhul-Hijjah is the 12th and the last month in the Islamic calendar where the Holy Pilgrimage (Hajj) takes place as well as the Eid Kabir – a festival of sacrifice.