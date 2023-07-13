Ekiti chief judge hospitalised as section of court collapses on him

Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, escaped death on Wednesday, when a section of the state high court complex collapsed on him while in the office.

Justice Adeyeye is said to be currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital in the state.

NewMailNG gathered that the incident happened around close of work on Wednesday. The judge was still in his chamber at the time of the collapse.

The incident may not be unconnected with structural deficit worsened by the torrential rainfall.

No life was lost during the collapse but the Chief Judge reportedly sustained serious injury as a section of the office collapsed on him.

It took serious efforts from workers before the judge was rescued from the rubble.

A visit to the Registrar office to get further details did not yield result as the registrar through a staff member asked journalists to return later.