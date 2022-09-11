Ekiti is the State with the Lowest Crime Rate in Nigeria – Amotekun Commander

According to the Corps Commander of Ekiti State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (Rtd), Ekiti state is the lowest crime rates, compared to other states of the federation.

Komolafe, while briefing newsmen in his office in Ado Ekiti, on the activities of his organization in its two years of establishment, said his men have arrested not fewer than 243 suspects, ranging from kidnapping, robbery, burglary, and cultism. Others include rape, human trafficking, drug-related offences, and farmers/herders clashes.

The Corps Commander, who attributed the success story to the efforts put in place by the State’s Chief Security Officer, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and other sister security networks in the state, said the crime rate has reduced to the barest minimum.

The retired General who admitted that no society globally is completely free of crimes and criminals said Ekiti residents should expose criminal elements in the society to rid it of crimes.

While highlighting some of the achievements of the organization, the Corps Commander however mentioned some of the challenges that are being faced to include, absence of sophisticated weapons to combat the criminals, lack of adequate, correct, and timely information, and the failure of the people to make themselves available as witnesses in the trial of suspects. He charged well-meaning Ekiti sons and daughters, home and in the diaspora to invest more in the security network of the State as security is everybody’s business.

While appreciating some individuals and communities, that have reached out to the organization, he also appealed for more financial assistance to ease the burden on government.

Recall that Western Nigeria Security Network, Ekiti Command was inaugurated on 19th October,2020 as a domesticated agency to fight insecurity.