Elections: The defense chief issues a stark warning to troublemakers

Nigerians have been reassured by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, that the armed forces and other security organizations are prepared to provide a safe and secure environment for the general elections in 2023.

Irabor provided the reassurance while briefing reporters shortly after his Monday in Abuja meeting with Service Chiefs and the heads of security agencies.

Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, the Directors General of the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), as well as the Chief of Defence Intelligence, reportedly attended the private meeting, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) (CDI).

According to him, the meeting’s goal was to evaluate the election’s security procedures and create action plans to make sure they go off without a hitch.

“We just wrapped up the meeting. The DG, NIA, and CDI are represented by the Director of Operations, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and the DSS.

“Looking at election security, and as you know, the Police is the primary agency for election security, we have exchanged notes and evaluated the entire scenario, and we are good to go.

According to the assessment, we are prepared on every front.

“We received representation from the Independent National Electoral Commission, with whom you have obviously dealt, and who has also assured Nigerians and the rest of the world that they are prepared for this election.

He said, “For the most part, we are good to go, and I like to use this occasion to assure Nigerians that on the security front, we are good to go on all fronts.

In order for all eligible Nigerians to cast ballots in free and fair elections, Irabor also pledged that the security agencies would monitor every area of the nation.

He noted that emergency measures had been made to deal with regions that presented unique security challenges.

Those who want to stir up unrest during the elections were advised by the CDS to reconsider their plans because they “will have a bloody nose.”