Emeritus professor of medicine, Akinkugbe, is dead

Akinade Adepoju
Prof. Oladapo Akinkugbe
Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe has been reported dead. The foremost Nigerian professor of Medicine at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, died at the age of 86.

Prof. Akinkugbe was a chairman of the Board of Management of University College Hospital Ibadan, Nigeria, and one-time Chairman of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

He also served as Pro-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt; was a former Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; a former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin; and a former Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Ibadan.

Akinkugbe had practised medicine for 60 years. During the period, he pioneered the establishment of two critical clinics, one in hypertension and the other in renal disorders at the UCH, Ibadan.

After retirement, the deceased established a private clinic; the Ibadan Hypertension Clinic, which he managed for 20 years.

