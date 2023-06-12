‘End our tears’s, parents beg Tinubu to facilitate release of 92 Chibok schoolgirls in captivity

Some parents of the Chibok schoolgirls — who are still in captivity —have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to facilitate the release of the remaining 92 abducted students.

On April 14, 2014, 276 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok town, Borno.

While some of the girls escaped from the terrorists, many others have also been rescued, leaving 92 in captivity.

In a letter on Monday, Yana Galang and Zanna Lawan, parents of Rifkatu Galang and Aisha Lawan, who are still being held by the terrorists, pleaded with the president to put an end to their sorrow.

They also congratulated Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on their assumption of office as president and vice president respectively.

“Mr President, as you are well aware, our predicament started in 2014 when 276 of our daughters from Chibok Government Secondary School were abducted,” NAN quoted them as saying in the letter.

“It has been years of pain and agony for us and we are disheartened that nine years later and a few months before the end of the immediate past administration, 92 of these girls remain in Boko Haram captivity, subjected to unimaginable ordeal and abuse at the hands of their captors.

“With the baton changing under the same political party now in 2023, history will no doubt be kind to you, your family, your government and your party if these statements from your predecessor are achieved under you, more so, with our son, Vice President Shettima.

“Mr President, we seek you to be the light that will illuminate our darkness, end our writhing pains, dry our tears and free us from the shackles of sadness, sorrow, and anguish this trajectory has brought into our existence.

“When we marked the ninth year remembrance of the abduction this year, we didn’t think we would hold any more commemoration, and the truth is that we don’t want to, but regrettably, so it seems, except you come to our rescue and give us succour, another sober commemoration knocks.

“We wait patiently for this succour as our acceptable alternative.”