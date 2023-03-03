‘Enemies of Nigeria’ urging the cancellation of the election – Northern group

Those advocating for the annulment of Saturday’s presidential election, according to an organization called Concerned Northern Forum, are “enemies” of the nation.

The group asserted that no election is ever perfect and that it was inappropriate to ask for the election to be cancelled.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was criticized by CNF Spokesman Abdulsalam Kazeem for urging the cancellation of the election while speaking at a press conference on Friday at the Arewa House in Kaduna.

While congratulating the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, the spokesperson, noted that those calling for the cancellation of the poll were not only mischievous but “enemies” of democracy.

Atiku Abubakar, the northerner who ran for president of the Peoples Democratic Party, lost, he continued, but that “does not mean we should join and invalidate the elections.”

“Without taking up any more of your valuable time,” he declared, “we wish to state our opinion about the recently finished 2023 presidential elections and the declaration of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President-elect, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“First and foremost, let me extend my congratulations to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well-earned victory. As residents of the north, we are happy with his victory and, without being conceited, want to associate with and cooperate with him when he is eventually sworn in on May 29, 2023. Inshallah.

“We should not join other undemocratic groups and networks in the nation to condemn and discredit one of the most credible elections in Nigerian history just because Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a northerner who ran against Bola Tinubu for the People’s Democratic Party, lost.

“Those requesting the cancellation of this election are Nigeria’s adversaries and should not be given a hearing. It is simply foolish and a call for the abortion of democracy to ask for the cancellation of an election that has been handled in the most peaceful and orderly manner possible across the nation.

“The 1993 or even the 1999 elections cannot be compared to this election, which is the best Nigeria has ever seen. Elections are never fully free of difficulties, not even in sophisticated democracies.

“There were rumours that the Russians meddled with the US elections of 2015, which produced President Donald Trump. Despite how pervasive it was, the outcome was left unaffected.

“While facing similar difficulties, President Olusegun Obasanjo’s elections that resulted in Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s victory were not annulled. Yar’Adua acknowledged the errors but tried to implement electoral changes.

“Those who lost these elections, and their supporters ought to reach out to Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in good sportsmanship and offer their congratulations, as well as their commitment to teaming up with him to make Nigeria a better place. This is not the first election in which a candidate has lost.

“Rather than escalating tensions and sowing discontent among Nigerians across tribal and political divisions, we urge anyone who feels wronged to file a complaint with the appropriate court by following the established procedures.

“To demand the cancellation of this election is to minimize the Commission’s painstaking efforts and the resources used up to this point to ensure that Nigeria has the best elections in Africa and the entire globe,”