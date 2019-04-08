Enyimba International draw goalless with visiting Bendel Insurance

Baldwin Bazuaye, the Head Coach of Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin, on Sunday hailed his players for doing “a great job” in drawing goalless with hosts Enyimba International FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Insurance drew with the former African champions at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba in the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Speaking at the end of the Group A Match Day 14 fixture, Bazuaye expressed satisfaction with his players’ performance throughout the game.

“Our players did a great job. It’s not easy to get a draw at this point of the league,’’ he said.

NAN reports that both sides had also drawn goalless during their meeting in Benin in the league’s first round.(NAN