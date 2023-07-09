Ex-Edo PDP gov aspirant Ikhine, defects to APC

The Deputy Director General, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki in 2020, Engr. Gideon Ikhine has dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the chairman, PDP Ward 7 (Ukpenu/ Ujolen/ Emuhi) Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government area and dated July 8, 2023, made available to journalists on Sunday, Ikhine, who was also an ex-governorship aspirant of the PDP in Edo State said it was a great honour contributing to the party in the last 24 years.

The letter reads, “It has been a great honor to contribute to the growth and success of this party over the years, with People Democratic Party recording outstanding results from my Ward all through the 24 years of working with you.

“My commitment to the people of Ward 7, Esan-West Local Government and Edo people remains firm and resolute to keep serving them in another capacity,” he added.

Giving reasons on Sunday why he left the PDP, Ikhine said that the unending impasse in the PDP, which has pitched the Obaseki group against the legacy group was a major factor, nothing that it was going to be difficult to realise his ambition of serving his people.

He also stated he had the vision of leading the state and the people out of obscurity, noting that having worked for the APC in the last election and ushered in the Presidency of Bola Tinubu, it would be wrong to continue to stay in the PDP.

He debunked the claim that he collected 1m dollars to step down for Obaseki in 2019, noting that he supported the governor based on his conviction that Obaseki had a good programme for the state.

He also noted that he did not leave the party because of insinuations that the ticket had been zoned to Edo South.

He said, “The impasse in the PDP was a major factor for my exit because I don’t feel I can realise my ambition in the state with the Obaseki and the legacy group still at loggerheads. I am taking 30 per cent of the membership of the PDP with me to APC.

“I also worked with the APC in the last election because of some injustice and anomaly that was perpetuated in Esan in the last election. So, going to APC was logical for me,” he added.