Ex-Gov Ambode to face Assembly panel on Wednesday over alleged misappropriation of funds

The Lagos State House of Assembly has issued a fresh summons on the immediate past governor of the state, Akinwunmi Ambode to appear before it on Wednesday.

The legislature, in the summons advertised in some newspapers, wants the ex-Governor to appear before the Committee of the House by 1pm on Wednesday to say all he knows about some financial transactions during his tenure between May 29, 2015 and May 29, this year.

The publicized invite entitled: “Notice of summons: Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (the former Governor of Lagos State), is signed by the Clerk of the House, Mr. A. A. Sanni.

It reminds Ambode of the importance of appearing before the Committee to shed light on five-alleged infractions raised by the Assembly.

It says: “The Lagos State House of Assembly, pursuant to Section 129 (1)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) hereby summons His Excellency, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State (May, 2015 – May, 2019) to appear before the Committee of the House on Wednesday, 30th October, 2019 at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja by 1.00 p.m.”

He will be asked to clarify the following: *Unauthorised discounting of Promissory Note; *Purchase of 820 Buses by your administration without due authorisation; *Misappropriation of Special Expenditure Funds; *Improper implementation of the Appropriation Law; and *Non-adherence to the Financial Regulations of the State.

The notice urges the former governor to provide the Committee with documents to justify that the transactions did not violate constitutional provisions.

It reads: “You are kindly requested to furnish the Committee with fifteen (15) copies each of all relevant document(s) relating to the issues raised through the Office of the Clerk of the House on or before Tuesday, 29th October, 2019.

“It is pertinent to state that your presence at the proposed meeting would give you the opportunity to shed light on issues that are material to the investigation.”

The governor had shunned an earlier summons by the Assembly on October 15, 2019.