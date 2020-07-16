Ex-NDDC MD speaks on police siege at residence, says ‘Akpabio can’t kill me’

Joi Nunieh, former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has narrated what happened at her residence in GRA, Port Harcourt, before the arrival of Nyesom Wike, the governor.

Policemen had laid siege to Nunieh’s residence hours to her appearance before a national assembly panel investigating the NDDC.

Wike subsequently freed Nunieh from the police siege.

Speaking with reporters at government house, Port Harcourt, the ex-NDDC MD, who had earlier accused Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, of perpetrating illegality at the NDDC, blamed him for invasion of her residence.

“Early this morning around 4 O’clock, I learnt that people were around my gate. I made some calls and I tried to reach the governor because he told me that if I see any strange movement that I should alert him because he had issued a statement,” she said.

“I tried to reach him but his phones were off. Then, I called some people and they said they may not be real policemen, so I should stay. They said they came to take me away and I said for what? Do they have a warrant of arrest and they said no warrant of arrest. So, I left it.

“At about 6:00am, they broke the gate. Then, Senator Magnus Abe now called me and said he had reached the commissioner of police; he said he didn’t know anything about it.

“The CP called me and I sent him my address and he came. They told me the CP was downstairs, but the CP wasn’t down. I think it was the deputy commissioner of police. So, I opened the door and they wanted to grab me; I now pushed back the door, locked it and went upstairs. I got through to my governor. They tried to break the backdoor, it is a security door and they kept hitting it for over one hour but they couldn’t get access.

“They kept trying to pull down the door and then I asked them for a warrant of arrest and I said I can’t go anywhere without a warrant of arrest. I needed to see the warrant. We are not in the Banana Republic. So, as they were still trying, my governor came and sent them out that why would they come to arrest a woman like an armed robber that they should leave the compound. The Governor then said I should enter the car with him. So, I am now with my governor in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“I really want to thank the Governor. I really don’t know what to say but my Governor is a man. He is a man. He didn’t just say it that nothing should happen to me, he came to my rescue. I want to say thank you to my governor.”

Nunieh alleged that the minister prevented her from testifying before the house of reps panel probing the NDDC but her lawyers had taken up the issue.

“The man that harassed me is at home, the man who stole the money is at home, the man who stole government files is at home, the man who took money is at home, the man who said I should go and take an oath is at home. It is a criminal offence, it is life imprisonment to take oaths, to even offer me an oath is liable,” she said.

“I am sure my lawyers will be working on my next step as we speak. I don’t think that Akpabio can kill me; definitely, he can’t. But, why do people think that he has monopoly of violence. I think Akpabio wanted to stop me from giving my submissions before the house of representatives committee today. He succeeded but I am sure the house of representatives will give me another date. Nigerians will hear more.”

Akpabio has denied all the allegations levelled against him.