Ex-Ondo varsity lecturer found dead

Adekunle Ajasin University
A former lecturer in the Department of Earth Sciences, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Dr. Olatunde Adegbuyi, has been found dead inside his car.

A source said the ex-lecturer was found dead on Tuesday by some persons outside the university premises.

The former lecturer’s car was found parked at a street at Akungba, Akoko in South West Local Government.

Spokesman for the university Victor Akinpelumi, who confirmed the death, said the institution sympathised with the bereaved family.

