Ex-Pro-Chancellor bequeaths research centre to UNILAG

The founder and owner of Arthur Mbanefo Digital Research Centre (AMRDC), Chief Arthur Mbanefo, has bequeathed the facility to University of Lagos (UNILAG) in commemoration of his 90th birthday yesterday.

The historic birthday event, which was briefly celebrated at the centre, witnessed the handing over of the Deed of Gift by Mbanefo to the university’s Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

Mbanefo, who appreciated God for the gift of life in good health, said: ”The significance of the gift to UNILAG is to create institutions and schemes for the promotion of human development. This is why I had no hesitation deciding on this legacy to UNILAG for the training and imparting of knowledge to young Nigerians seeking self-improvement.”

Ogundipe, in his address, said that the institution was very lucky to have a personality of Mbanefo who had served as the Pro-Chancellor of the university and in other universities.