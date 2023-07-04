FACTS: Economic Confidential names Best UTME-JAMB Candidates in 10 Years

Barely 24 hours after the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exposed a certain Ejikeme Mmesoma (Joy) for falsifying her result in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) claiming she was the highest scorer of the year, the Economic Confidential Magazine has published the names of highest scorers in the last ten years.

While Ejikeme Mmesoma, who (allegedly) paraded herself as the top scorer is from Anambra state, the real 2023 top scorer Umeh Nkechinyere with an aggregate score of 360 is also from the state.

Meanwhile, in its assessment of JAMB results between 2013 and 2022, the Economic Confidential Magazine has listed 56 Best Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates in the last 10 years who scored an average of 290 and above.

In choosing an average of five best candidates in a year, the economic intelligence magazine explained that some of the candidates scored the same marks and they are therefore tied on the same position between first to fifth positions.

Of the 56 highest scorers in 10 years, 16 students scored 290-339, while 40 candidates scored between 340-363.

In 2013 and 2014, no candidate scored 300, as the highest marks in both years was 299.

Economic confidential further reports that only four candidates scored highest marks above 360 in 10 years. They are Anambra State born Maduafokwa Agnes who emerged as the best, UTME candidate by scoring 365 in 2020. She is followed by an indigene of Borno State, Galadima Zakari, who was the best overall candidate at the 2018 UTME by scoring 364.

The third position in ten years went to another indigene of Anambra, Master David Okwuchukwu Nwobi, who was second top scoring candidate in 2020 with 363 marks. With 362, Adebayo Eyimofe, an indigene of Ekiti state, who emerged as the candidate with the best UTME score in 2022 was the fourth highest scorer in ten years.

The Economic Confidential discovered that out of the 56 best candidates, 71% are male students while 29% are female students.

Economic Confidential is a sister of PRNigeria.