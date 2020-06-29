Fashola felicitates new Oniru on his installation

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) has felicitated with the new Oniru of Iru Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

Fashola in a congratulatory letter he personally signed noted that the new role bestowed on the new Oniru was a well- deserved one adding that it was also a result of the confidence that the people had in him that he was chosen.

According to Fashola, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal had invested so much of excellent performance, hard work, dedication and diligence in the Public service stressing that his installation as the 15th Oniru of Iru was therefore only a matter of time.

“I write to heartily felicitate with you, your beloved Olori and the entire family on the ascendancy to the throne of your forefathers. Having invested consistently, over the last two decades in single minded self- development and dedicated public service, your rise to this lofty height in the service of humanity was only a matter of time,” Fashola noted.

The Minister recalled the days of the humble beginning of the new Oniru, citing his determination and forbearance as enviable skills that young ones should emulate while testifying to his industry, diligence and unwavering commitment in all duties assigned to him.

Fashola also stated that the Oniru’s contribution to the achievement of peace, security and development through a sincere interface with the indigenous land owning families to which the Oniru belongs was of utmost importance, a factor he noted contributed greatly to the selection process.

“Starting out as a law officer of the federal republic and being a part of the teams which the good people of Lagos and you all graciously permitted me to lead from 2007 to 2015 as Governor, I can testify to your industry, diligence and unwavering commitment in all your assigned responsibilities,” the Minister asserted.

Fashola expressed his confidence in the Oniru that he would continue to apply all his God given skills and talents to the achievement of cohesion, unity and development in Lagos State and by extension, the nation just as he beseeched God to grant the Oniru long life in good health, great accomplishments, prosperity, peace and fulfillment.