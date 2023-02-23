FCT: PDP, LP lose scores of members to APC

In the Federal Capital Territory, the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party have lost a significant number of members to the APC with just 48 hours to the presidential and national assembly elections.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria, the APC welcomed the defectors on Wednesday in Abuja.

Frontline Tinubu supporters, led by Dr Hawa Iyatu-Bagu, the National Coordinator of the National Mass Movement for Better Orientation, claimed that the development was proof that the APC would win the elections on February 25.

The organization had been in contact with the defectors for a very long time, according to Iyatu-Bagu, who added that “now those that accepted the truth have decided to follow the winning team.”

“We have been canvassing for votes everywhere, and the majority of them here are only the leaders because if all of them come here, this area cannot hold them,” she stated.

“Therefore, we are now requesting that their leaders and some of the members of the group come here and publicly announce that they have decided to abandon the PDP and the LP and are ready to support Tinubu and Shettima.

“Nigerians, especially the ladies, are ready to vote for the pair with this development and what we have observed so far in the course of our campaigns in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.”

The coordinator added that the youngsters were prepared to secure Tinubu’s resounding win while guaranteeing the defectors fair treatment.

She claims that the APC presidential candidate will repay any kindness shown to him with effective leadership.

Ibrahim Umar, the NAMMBO Deputy National Coordinator, also spoke and praised the Tinubu support group for luring the defectors back to the APC.

Tinubu has a strong possibility of winning the presidential race, according to Umar, who also noted that Nigerians are keen to support him and Shettima.

They opted to defect to the APC to vote for Tinubu, according to Mr Titus Musa, a former PDP youth leader in the Gwarinpa Ward of the Abuja Metropolitan Area Council.

“This is because of his history of outstanding service in Lagos and his contributions to national growth,” he remarked.

“We are persuaded by the Message of Hope section of the APC manifesto. The APC is the best option, and Tinubu can benefit Nigeria.

We have recognized Tinubu’s goodness, and we are prepared to work with him to get our nation to the required level. Based on how he changed Lagos, I do not doubt that, if given the opportunity, Tinubu will accomplish much for the nation.

Consequently, together with our throngs of supporters, including women and young people, we decide to switch from the PDP to the APC.

According to Ms Zipporah Bitrus, a former leader of the Labour Party Women in Gwarinpa Ward, they switched over to the APC because Tinubu and Shettima were the greatest candidates for the nation.

“Tinubu is someone who is constantly concerned with helping the common people.

“We saw the reasons we pitched our tent with the APC because he had mentored many Nigerians,” they said.

The handover of APC flags to the defectors, which symbolized their official incorporation into the party’s bigger family, was the event’s high point, according to NAN.