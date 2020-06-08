FG declares June 12 public holiday to mark Democracy Day

The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, June 12, 2020, as public holiday to mark this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

Nigeria’s interior minister Rauf Aregbesola in a statement signed by the permanent secretary in the ministry Georgina Ehuriah congratulated all Nigerians at home and abroad for the entrenchment of democratic rule in the country.

He commended the heroes of democracy for their dogged determination and sacrifice which eventually birthed Democratic Governance in Nigeria.

Aregbesola called on all Nigerians to continue to cherish these selfless efforts and collaborate with the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure the realization of the democratic ideals which these Patriots fought for, even at the cost of their lives.

The minister assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s commitment to battling COVID-19 with the cooperation of all Nigerians, advising them to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the virus.

He urged Nigerians to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities. “He wishes all Nigerians at home and abroad a Happy Democracy Day Celebration,” Ehuriah said.