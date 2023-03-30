Saturday, April 1, 2023.

FG okays pay rise for civil servants, awaits Buhari’s approval

By
Kayode Ogundele
-
0
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has revealed that the Federal Government has approved a pay raise for civil servants in the country.

Ngige made this known on Wednesday night when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The minister said the salary increment became important in view of the current economic reality of the country, however adding that  President Muhammadu Buhari  is yet to approve the percentage used for the increment.

This is as he noted that the pay rise was already included in the 2023 budget and would take effect from January 1, 2023.

“The Federal Government is looking at giving people in the public service a pay raise to take care of the increased cost of living.

“In the Presidential Committee on Salaries, we have done something for the civil servants for those who are on Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure and some corporations, MDAs that are on that CONPSS. CONPSS is the salary scale for civil servants.

“We put a percentage for the President to approve, we have approved it at our own committee level. We said it should take effect from January 1, 2023.”

