FG receives over 1.5 million doses of pentavalent vaccines from Indonesia

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the donation of 1,580,000 doses of Pentavalent vaccines from the Indonesian Government, to prevent infectious diseases in children and improve the health of communities.

The Pentavalent vaccine is a critical tool for protecting children against five major childhood diseases: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae Type B.

The government noted that it will prioritize the distribution of the vaccines to vulnerable populations, marginalized communities, and remote areas where healthcare access may be limited.

Speaking during the official handover ceremony of the Pentavalent vaccines, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, while appreciating the donations by the Indonesian Government, explained that the vaccines would bridge the gaps in immunization and ensure that every child has an equal opportunity to receive the protection these vaccines offer.

He said, “This partnership has today led to the donation of 1,580,000 doses of lifesaving Pentavalent vaccines to support Nigeria’s Routine Immunization programme.

“This donation is significant, considering the singular importance of immunization as perhaps the most cost-effective weapon in the fight against diseases, especially those of early childhood years.

“The vaccines we have received are more than just vials of medicine; they represent hope, protection, and the promise of a brighter future for our children. They hold within them the power to save lives. With this donation, we are equipped with a powerful tool to strengthen our vaccination program.

“We will be guided by three fundamental principles: accessibility, equity, and efficiency. We firmly believe that every child, regardless of their background or geographic location, should have equitable access to these life-saving vaccines. We will leave no child behind.

“Furthermore, we will emphasize the importance of vaccine education and dispel any misconceptions or hesitancy surrounding immunization. Through transparent communication and community engagement, we aim to build trust and confidence in the safety and efficacy of these vaccines.”

In his remarks, the Country Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Walter Mulombo, stated that Nigeria is in dire need of immunization to close the gap for zero doses children, that is, children who have not received any vaccination.

He said, “The donation of Pentavalent vaccines from Indonesia to Nigeria exemplifies a positive model for cooperation, which is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the health and well-being of Nigerian children.”