FG resumes negotiations with NLC, TUC over petrol subsidy removal

The federal government has resumed negotiations with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to alleviate the impacts of the removal of the petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

On June 5, the labour unions suspended their planned strike to protest the removal of petrol subsidy after a meeting of their leaders with representatives of the federal government.

The meeting on Monday was held at the conference room of the office of Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president, at the state house, Abuja.

In attendance were Joe Ajaero, NLC president, Festus Osifo, TUC president, and other labour leaders.

Others included Dele Alake, special adviser to the president on special duties, communication and strategy; Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL); Zacch Adedeji, special adviser on revenue, and Olu Verheijen, special adviser on energy.

Others were Kachallom Daju, permanent secretary of the ministry of labour and employment; Gbenga Komolafe, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC); and Farouk Ahmed, CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), among others.

The outcome of the meeting was expected at the time of this report.

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria restrained the labour unions from embarking on the proposed strike.

The federal government had asked the court for an interim injunction preventing the labour unions from proceeding on the strike.