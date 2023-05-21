FG stops officials from making public comments without verification

In a bid to stop conflicting and contradictory information from government Ministries, Department and Agencies, the Federal Government has ordered its officials to stop making public statements on the performance of government agencies without first verifying the information.

This was contained in a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha titled: “streamlining public statements by government officials’.

The memo Ref.No.Z.4 XXXIV 943 and dated May 2, 2023 was addressed to Chief of staff to the president, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice President, Minister/Ministers of State, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, National Security Adviser, Economic Adviser to the President and Special Advisers/Senior Special Assistants.

It was also addressed to Chief of Defence Staff/Service Chiefs/Inspector-General of Police, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission, Chairman, Police Service Commission, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau, Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Chairman, Federal Character Commission, Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission and the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Also copied the memo are Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, Chairman, National Population Commission, Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Chairman National Assembly Service Commission.

Also on the list are Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Department, Clerks to the National Assembly, Chief Registrar, Supreme Court of Nigeria, Secretary, National Judicial Council, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor General of the Federation, Surveyor General of the Federation, Director General/Chief Executive of parastatals, agencies and Government owned Companies

The memo reads “The prevalence of discordant statements by public officials on issues especially, bordering on purported shortcomings of Institutions of Government, have been observed.

“These statements are often, made in public without necessarily, cross checking with responsible Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments and Agencies thereby, seeming to disparage such institutions.

“More so, the statements tend to be traducing and do not portray “One Government” and as such, create negative perception among the citizenry.