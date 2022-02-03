FG uncovers 96 Boko Haram sponsors

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit has uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism, including 424 associates/supporters of the financiers.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made this known during a briefing on the anti-corruption fight of President Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)’s regime on Thursday.

The minister also said the fraud unit unmasked 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change linked with terrorism in the country.

However, Mohammed did not give the names of the sponsors and companies linked with terrorism.

He said, “For its part, the analysis by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, in 2020-2021, revealed 96 financiers of terrorism in Nigeria, 424 associates/supporters of the financiers, involvement of about 123 companies and 33 bureaux de change, in addition to identifying 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and 7 co-conspirators. The analysis has resulted in the arrest of 45 suspects who will soon face prosecution and seizure of assets.

“Also, from its analysis of tax evasion and tax avoidance linked to corruption, NFIU has identified N3,909,707,678,112.43 in VAT and N3,737,918,335,785.82 in Withholding Tax due to the Government. NFIU has also sent 1,165 intelligence reports on cases of corruption, money laundering and other serious offences to 27 domestic agencies for investigation, prosecution and asset recovery.

“On terrorism financing, NFIU had intelligence exchanges on Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditry, kidnapping and others with 19 countries. During the same period, 2020-2021, the organization returned fraudulently-obtained funds totalling US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims who came into the country.”