FG warns stranded Nigerians against ‘treacherous journey’ to Sudan’s borders

The federal government has asked Nigerians trapped in Sudan to avoid dangerous trips to the borders in a bid to escape the country.

The government issued the warning in a joint statement signed by Janet Olisa, a director in the ministry of foreign affairs, and Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, a permanent secretary in the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

The ministries expressed concern over the “dire humanitarian situation” in Sudan and empathised with the civilian population caught up in the ongoing crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

They said plans are in motion to evacuate stranded citizens and asked for calm and maintenance of constant communication.

"The ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates," the statement reads.

“They can reach the embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairperson of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), earlier said the government had asked for a safe corridor for the evacuation of Nigerian students.

She said the evacuation would begin on Tuesday by buses to the borders of Egypt before being airlifted to Nigeria.

The NiDCOM chair warned against those taking alternative routes, saying they were putting themselves in harm’s way without security.

The ministries of foreign affairs and humanitarian affairs re-echoed Dabiri-Erewa’s assurances, saying “concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity”.