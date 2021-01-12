FG working on what COVID-19 vaccines to buy – Zainab Ahmed

Zainab Ahmed, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, says the federal government is working on the type and quantity of COVID-19 vaccines to procure.

Speaking on Tuesday at the virtual public presentation of the 2021 budget, she explained that the finance and health ministries would deliberate and finalize an amount to be allocated to vaccine procurement within the next two weeks.

“We agreed that the effort needed to be done so that we have clarity as to whether the provisions to the budget will be adequate or we have to make additional provisions by way of a special supplementary budget to make more provisions for COVID-19 vaccinations,” she said.

The finance minister emphasized the commitment of lawmakers to providing a supplementary budget for additional spending on COVID-19 vaccines if needed.

On his part, Ben Akabueze, budget office director general, said Nigeria is expecting donations of COVID-19 vaccines that will cover 20% of its population and then acquire additional 50% of its vaccine requirement to achieve herd immunity.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has 101,331 confirmed coronavirus cases; 80,491 patients have been discharged and 1,361 deaths.